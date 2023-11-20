FHP: 1 killed, 4 seriously in Osceola County crash

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An illegal passing attempt led to a crash in Osceola County Sunday night that left one person dead and sent four others to the hospital, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Troopers were called to the intersection of South Orange Blossom Trail at Sundown Drive in Davenport just after 10 p.m. Sunday for reports of a crash involving two vehicles with multiple people injured.

READ: Troopers search for driver allegedly seen racing before violent crash in Marion County

According to FHP, a 2019 Chrysler Sebring being driven by a 26-year-old man from Lakeland was headed northbound on Orange Blossom Trail approaching Sundown Drive when the driver attempted to pass another car in a no-passing zone.

See a map of the area below:

Troopers say the Sebring entered the southbound lanes of Orange Blossom Trail, directly in the path of a 2022 Toyota Corolla being driven by a 30-year-old man from Kissimmee.

READ: ‘He needs to go down’: Family frustrated, heartbroken after body of Shakeira Rucker found

According to FHP crash investigators, the Sebring driver attempted to reenter the northbound lanes but lost control and collided nearly head-on with the Corolla before spinning off the roadway.

The Corolla eventually came to a rest on the southbound shoulder.

Both drivers and two passengers in the Sebring were taken to Osceola Regional Hospital with injuries described as serious, but not life-threatening.

READ: AAA: Florida gas prices fall to another 2023 low; what you’ll pay county-by-county

A third passenger in the Sebring, identified only as a 26-year-old woman from Lakeland, was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group