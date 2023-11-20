Troopers search for driver allegedly seen racing before violent crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for someone who left the scene of a crash in Marion County.

The crash happened Saturday morning on State Road 200 near southwest 80th Street in Ocala.

Troopers said a Mustang and Corvette were racing when the Corvette hit a third car.

The driver of the Corvette was thrown from his car.

Troopers said the driver of the Mustang was seen in the pink shirt after they got out to check on the Corvette driver and then left the scene.

If you recognize him, call Central Florida Crimestoppers.

