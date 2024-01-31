Police identify man shot to death during home invasion at Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department on Wednesday identified an 18-year-old man who died Tuesday afternoon in a shooting that left another person injured at an apartment complex.

Police said they were called at about 1:15 p.m. to the shooting at the Jernigan Gardens apartments on Mercy Drive near WD Judge Road.

Investigators said they discovered Kevin Dewayne Hodges with a gunshot wound in a breezeway.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they discovered a second person with a gunshot wound in an apartment.

They said that person was taken to a hospital and is stable.

Investigators did not release the identity of that person.

Police had originally said that a third person was shot, but they determined that that is no longer the case.

“There are no further individuals with gunshot wounds other than the two listed above,” a police spokesman said. “This shooting began as a home invasion that led to the resident firing at the suspect. We believe there are no suspects outstanding in this case.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Orlando police or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

