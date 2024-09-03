Police increase focus on pedestrian safety at UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. — People at the University of Central Florida will start to notice more safety improvements on campus.

UCF police are increasing traffic enforcement at crosswalks at the university.

Officers said they want drivers to pay attention to their surroundings and stop for pedestrians.

Police will also be making sure pedestrians are using the crosswalks and waiting for the signal before heading into the road.

