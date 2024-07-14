Police introduce ‘Vacation Watch’ program for Kissimmee residents

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — If you’re a Kissimmee resident planning to head out on vacation, here’s a way to worry less while away from your vacant home.

The Kissimmee Police Department recently announced its “Vacation Watch” program.

It’s designed to keep eyes on your house while you’re gone for an extended period of time.

The idea is simple.

City residents who live in a single-family homes can fill out on an online registration form to let police when their house will be vacant.

The department’s Community Engagement Unit will review the application and then share that information with Kissimmee patrol officers.

“The Vacation Watch Program is intended to give residents peace of mind while they are on vacation,” Chief Betty Holland said.

“The information provided can be crucial in preventing crime or reaching a local emergency contact if needed.”

A resident will need to submit a request between 14 and 30 days before leaving home.

Police will monitor a home that’s vacant for a period of 3 to 31 consecutive days.

Kissimmee residents of single-family homes can learn more about the program and fill out a Vacation Watch request form by clicking here.

