World’s 2nd-largest cruise ship arrives at Port Canaveral

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — The world’s second-largest cruise ship sailed into Port Canaveral on Thursday.

Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas is now on Central Florida’s coast.

Channel 9 toured the massive ship for the first time.

Utopia of the Seas will be sailing three-night weekends and four-night weekday getaways from Port Canaveral.

It will take travelers to the cruise line’s private destination, Perfect Day at Cococay in the Bahamas.

There is also the Pesky Parrot Great Tiki Bar for a drink or the Royal Railway for an immersive adventure.

Utopia has 18 decks and can hold over 5,600 passengers.

The ship has over 40 restaurants, bars and lounges.

“We hear from our guests all the time,” said Jay Schneider, Royal Caribbean CXO. “They go on cruises to go visit destinations and eat food. Those are kind of the two real reasons why people cruise, and the reality is this ship is perfect to do both of those things.

The ship also has five pools, an adults-only retreat called the Solarium and the Ultimate Abyss, the longest dry slide at sea.

“People come in, spend the night before or after their cruise,” said Capt. John Murray, Canaveral Port Authority CEO. “They spend money and take advantage of all the attractions, tourists, the Space Center. All of that; it’s good for our local economy (and) it’s good for the state economy.”

The ship is scheduled to take its first trip with paying passengers on July 19.

