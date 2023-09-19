Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas hits water for the first time

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The second-largest cruise ship in the world, which will eventually call Port Canaveral home, recently took to the water for the first time.

Royal Caribbean International shared photos on social media of Utopia of the Seas floating for the first time at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.

Cruise line officials said the moment marks a major milestone in the ship’s construction.

It is expected to set sail from Port Canaveral starting in July 2024.

The ship will feature 18 decks to accommodate 5,668 guests, five pools, three water slides, 21 dining venues, 23 bars, two casinos, and eight hot tubs.

