Police investigate after 65 pounds of weed included with Orlando couple's Amazon order

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some Amazon customers in Orlando got a surprise when they opened the package that arrived on their doorstep.

They ordered plastic storage bins, but the bins came with 65 pounds of marijuana.

“We love Amazon and do a lot of shopping on Amazon,” said the customer, who asked not to be identified for safety reasons.

When she and her fiancé needed to put some things in storage, they placed an order for 27 gallon storage totes.

But when the packages arrived, they knew something didn't feel right.

"They were extremely heavy, heavier than you would think from ordering four empty bins,” she said.

The marijuana was in boxes inside the totes and as soon as they opened the boxes, they were hit with a strong odor.

"When the first officer got here, she was in disbelief,” the customer said.

Police seized the drugs and launched an investigation.

It had been shipped by Amazon’s Warehouse Deals via UPS from a facility in Massachusetts.

It weighed 93.5 pounds.

"We were still pretty fearful our home would be broken into, and we didn't sleep there for a few days,” said the customer.

The couple said that after going back and forth with Amazon mostly by email for more than a month, they never spoke to a supervisor.

They eventually received an email giving them a $150 gift card with the message, "I am unable to do anything else at this time."

The customers said what they wanted was an apology and an explanation about how this could happen.

"There was no concern for a customer's safety. I mean, this could have turned into a worst-case scenario."

Orlando police said there have been no arrests, but they are still actively investigating the case.

Amazon sent a statement saying its customer service team worked directly with the customer to address concerns and will work with law enforcement to investigate the case.

