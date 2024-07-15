Police investigate deadly shooting near Orlando park

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are investigating a deadly overnight shooting.

Officers said they responded for reports of a shooting around 11:40 p.m. Sunday near Lake Lawne Park.

Police said one person died in the shooting.

Officials did not give further details about the victim or what led up to the shooting.

A red car towed away from the scene appeared to have a bullet hole in the front driver’s side window.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

