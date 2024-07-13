Family of slain 13-year-old Orange County teen says they moved to Orlando for a better life

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Dieuriper Colin said his sister, 13-year-old Rose Dieujuste, was sweet and kind and didn’t deserve to lose her life.

“She was the youngest at the same time she was the favorite in the household,” said Colin.

Colin said Rose moved to Orlando in 2023 with her brothers from Haiti for a better life.

Colin spoke with WFTV Tonight inside their home days after he found his sister struggling to breathe on July 4th. He said he’s still trying to wrap his head around the fact that his little sister was murdered.

“If it wasn’t for us three here, I don’t know where I would be because my little sister, that’s crazy and hurtful,” said Colin.

Orange County investigators said Rose was killed on July 4th after she was attacked by 28-year-old Jerry Dorisme.

Colin said he thought Rose was hanging with a friend who lived inside their apartment complex until the friend knocked on the door looking for Rose.

Colin said the friend saw Rose’s sandals and her cell phone on a step. He said he followed the friend to the location, where they followed a trail of blood and found Rose partially nude in a utility closet.

Investigators said they got a call to the complex for an unresponsive teen and tried to help with life-saving measures, but she died at the hospital.

Investigators said the teen was killed by Dorisme.

During a press conference Friday, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said the murder was “senseless” and that Dorisme didn’t know Rose.

“This is a crime that is hard to predict and almost hard to prevent. That’s what concerning about this,” said Mina.

Mina said investigators found that Rose was attacked with a knife that Dorisme purchased hours before the attack.

Dorisme was seen on the apartment complex’s surveillance video leaving the scene. Investigators said via “X”, tips from the community poured into the sheriff’s office after seeing the video.

Dorisme was arrested Thursday for the murder of Rose. He’s charged with first-degree felony murder. His first court appearance is Saturday after being pushed back for mental health issues.

Court records show Dorisme has been arrested for multiple violent crimes dating back to 2018. He was also arrested for Lewd and Lascivious molestation in 2020, which was reduced to aggravated child abuse and a penalty of 5 years’ probation.

The family has set up a GOFUNDME to help with funeral expenses.

