Man dies after reaching for gun in front of Orange County deputies, sheriff says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Orange County after deputies shot and killed a suspect with a gun.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said that on Friday, deputies from the OCOS Gang Unit were conducting surveillance on a suspect.

Just before noon, the deputies witnessed the man leave his house with a Glock with and extended magazine.

Mina said that Gang Unit deputies contacted patrol deputies, who contacted the suspect at a nearby 7-Eleven.

Deputies confronted the man, who refused to listen to deputies’ orders and turned towards deputies and appeared to be reaching for a gun, Mina said.

According to Mina, deputies fired and then hit the suspect before a struggle for the gun ensued; deputies then fired another shot, hitting the man.

Deputies performed life-saving measures on the man, but he died at the scene, Mina said.

No deputies were injured during this confrontation.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will take over the investigation.

