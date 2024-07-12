At 10 a.m.: Sheriff to give update after suspect arrested for murder of 13-year-old girl

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff John Mina is set to give an update Friday on the arrest of a man accused of killing a 13-year-old girl.

Deputies arrested 28-year-old Jerry Dorisme on Thursday on charges of first-degree murder.

Dorisme arrest came one week after the death of 13-year-old Rose Dieujuste.

Investigators said she was found unresponsive with serious injuries on the Fourth of July at an apartment complex along South Rio Grande Avenue.

Deputies said video on social media Thursday night showing Dorisme in custody.

Mina said he is planning to share more details on the arrest during a news conference at 10 a.m.

According to court records, Dorisme is set to make his first appearance for the murder charge at 1 p.m.

