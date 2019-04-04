  • Silo containing liquid asphalt explodes at Leesburg business, officials say

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    LEESBURG, Fla. - Police responded to a silo explosion at DAB Constructors Inc. in Leesburg.

    The explosion happened Thursday at the business on 1233 Commerce Street.

    Officials said an employee was beginning operations at the plant when a silo containing liquid asphalt exploded.

    The employee was not seriously injured and was treated at the scene.

