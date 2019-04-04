Silo containing liquid asphalt explodes at Leesburg business, officials say

LEESBURG, Fla. - Police responded to a silo explosion at DAB Constructors Inc. in Leesburg.
The explosion happened Thursday at the business on 1233 Commerce Street.
Officials said an employee was beginning operations at the plant when a silo containing liquid asphalt exploded.
The employee was not seriously injured and was treated at the scene.
No injuries at asphalt plant explosion. Leesburg PD and FD are on scene. Leesburg FD will be POC on scene.— LCSO Alerts (@LCSOAlerts) April 4, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}