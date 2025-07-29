Police investigating abuse accusation at Orlando summer camp

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police officers are investigating claims of child abuse at a summer camp stemming from an incident last month, the department confirmed.

The child’s mother, Teresa Madison, told WFTV her 11-year-old son was picked up and physically thrown from a classroom at Memorial Middle School on June 19, and then was pushed, causing him to fall.

Madison said she later took her son to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a concussion.

The school is leased out to Orlando’s All Stars camp during the summer weeks. City administrators said the seasonal counselor was fired and acknowledged the ongoing investigation.

“The student was not physically harmed, and although medical attention was offered, it was declined by both the student and parent. The student was then taken home,” city spokeswoman Andrea Otero said. “The counselor’s actions violated city policy and, as a result, they were immediately terminated from their seasonal position.”

Madison has retained injury firm Morgan & Morgan. The firm’s spokeswoman sent WFTV a statement Tuesday.

“There is absolutely no justification for a guardian figure, such as a camp instructor, to lay hands on a child in their care,” attorneys Varun Ramnarine and John Morgan said in the joint statement. “We are committed to securing justice for our client and holding all responsible parties fully accountable.”

