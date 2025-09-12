Police investigating after body found in construction site in Lady Lake

LADY LAKE, Fla. — A body was discovered at a construction site in Lady Lake on Thursday, according to the Lady Lake Police Department.

LLPD responded to a call at 2:12 PM from construction crews who found the body lying in tall grass at the corner of CR 466 and CR 100 (Cherry Lake Road).

Upon arrival, officers confirmed the presence of a deceased person in advanced stages of decomposition.

The body has not been identified at this time, and the scene has been secured by LLPD.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office are assisting on the investigation.

