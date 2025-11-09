Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash in Port Orange

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed in a vehicle accident around midnight on Saturday, Nov. 8, in Port Orange, according to the Port Orange Police Department.

According to POPD, the incident occurred in the 3500 Block of S. Nova Road near Madeline Avenue.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver and two passengers in the vehicle were not injured.

Police have not released the names of those involved in the accident, as they are waiting to notify the next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.

