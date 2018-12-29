Police investigating small business burglaries in Cocoa, Rockledge

COCOA, Fla. - Police in Brevard County are investigating more robberies of small businesses—at least one of which occurred in broad daylight.
Officials said at least four businesses in Cocoa and Rockledge were hit late Friday and early Saturday.
The owners of Play Moore Hockey in Rockledge have their door covered in cardboard because someone attempted to smash in the door Friday night during an apparent break-in attempt.
“We've been here for four years and never had any incidents, knowing that the police station is two blocks away or not even that far away, and police do come by over here and patrol, so we were really surprised,” said Beth Moore.
Police said they are working to gather surveillance video from the different businesses.
