Police issue alert for missing and endangered man in Tavares

TAVARES, Fla. — Police in Tavares issued an alert Tuesday for a man who they considered missing and endangered.

Officers are seeking the public’s help in locating 62-year-old Jonathan Ray Luebke.

Luebke is about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has short gray hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen on July 10.

Officials said he is considered endangered due to medical conditions.

Police said anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Tavares Police Department non-emergency line at 352-343-2101 or message their Facebook page.

