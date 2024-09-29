Police in Leesburg are looking for three suspects in a shooting

LEESBURG, Fla. — The Leesburg Police Department is looking for three suspects in a shooting on Saturday afternoon.

According to officers, the shooting happened near the Quik Mart on West Main Street.

The victim of the shooting was undergoing surgery, according to LPD.

The shooting is an active and ongoing investigation.

