Deputies: Man injured in Orange County shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was injured in a shooting in Orange County Saturday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office
OCSO responded to the 7100 block of Forest City Road about a shooting.
When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s who was shot, according to deputies.
He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The shooting is an active and ongoing investigation.
