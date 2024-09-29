Deputies: Man injured in Orange County shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was injured in a shooting in Orange County Saturday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office

OCSO responded to the 7100 block of Forest City Road about a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s who was shot, according to deputies.

Read: Orlando’s Camping World, Inter&Co stadiums selected to host 2025 FIFA Club World Cup games

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The shooting is an active and ongoing investigation.

Read: How popular is DeLand’s new Sunrail station? Commuter line debuts ridership numbers

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group