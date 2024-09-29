How popular is DeLand’s new Sunrail station? Commuter line debuts ridership numbers

DELAND, Fla. — Nearly 3,000 riders passed through DeLand’s Sunrail station during its first three weeks, the agency’s newest figures showed.

It worked out to an average of 194 riders per day, a strong debut for the newest addition to the commuter line.

The data showed – as expected – most riders departed from the station in the morning and returned in the afternoon.

However, a fair number of people used the station to visit the city during the day. In a recent meeting, staff said the station has had a notable impact on downtown businesses, according to the West Volusia Beacon.

Read: Orlando’s Camping World, Inter&Co stadiums selected to host 2025 FIFA Club World Cup games

The report showed parking could be an issue at the station, which was built several miles outside of downtown. Parking was 85% of capacity during the station’s opening weeks.

Several bus routes service the station to give residents and visitors access to the line without needing a car.

Read: At least 52 dead and millions without power after Helene’s deadly march across southeastern US

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group