Man accused of sexually battering 11-year-old he met on Snapchat

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Altamonte Springs Police Department said Wednesday that they arrested a 22-year-old man last week on child sex charges.

On May 22, Talil Maleek Vann was arrested on charges of sexual battery on a victim under 12 years old.

Detectives said that during a month-long investigation, they discovered that Vann used Snapchat to lure a child from the child’s home before sexually battering the child.

Investigators said Vann used the usernames “TMV_202″ and “Aaliyah_pe23″ to pretend to be an 11-year-old girl, soliciting the assistance of children to help “catch their boyfriend cheating.”

Vann would encourage the children to send photos of themselves and offered money through Cash App, police said.

Police said Vann remains at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility without bond.

Investigators said the incident is a reminder that parents should monitor their children’s use of apps.

Anyone with information about the case or anyone who believes their child might have been in contact with Vann is asked to call Altamonte Springs police at 407-339-2441 or by dialing 911.

