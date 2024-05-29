Local

Girl, 13, found unresponsive in pool at Discovery Cove

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Discovery Cove Discovery Cove is an all-inclusive resort in Orlando. (Discovery Cove)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 13-year-old girl was taken to a hospital Tuesday morning after she was discovered unresponsive in a pool at Discovery Cove, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they were called to the park shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Investigators said the girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but they have no updates on her status.

Channel 9 has reached out to SeaWorld, seeking more information. Check back for updates.

See a map below:

