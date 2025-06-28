Police say father turned in son after fatal Leesburg shooting

LEESBURG, Fla. — The Leesburg Police Department said a 20-year-old man was fatally shot on Friday in the 1000 block of Tuskegee Street.

Police say, Kameryn Pickard, 20, turned himself into police in connection with the incident.

Leesburg Police Officers responded to Tuskegee Street at around 7 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police said they found a 20-year-old male victim who was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said Pickard, from Mount Dora, was brought to the Leesburg Police Department by his father and turned himself in.

Detectives said they interviewed Pickard and arrested him, and they are working with the State Attorney’s Office to determine the appropriate charges.

Police said they are seeking witnesses, video surveillance, and additional evidence to piece together the events leading to the shooting.

Officials said the motive or circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the incident to contact the Leesburg Police Department at 352-787-2121 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group