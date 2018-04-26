Police: Man shoots wife twice thinking she's intruder

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - A man accidentally shot his wife thinking she was an intruder, according to Winter Garden police.
Police said Nathan Simmons and his wife, Allison Simmons, thought there was an intruder earlier in the night Wednesday in their home on Alexander Ridge.
Once they walked through the house with a firearm and didn't find anything suspicious, they both went to bed, police said.
Allison Simmons went to the bathroom later in the night and used her cellphone for a flashlight, police said.
When she opened the door, Nathan Simmons thought she was an intruder and shot her twice, according to police.
Allison Simmons was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the evidence backs up the couple’s story, but the investigation is ongoing.
