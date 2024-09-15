Police: Man shot on Sunday morning in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting on Sunday morning at 122 Madison Avenue.

Officers said upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to a DBPD, another man was nearby and approached the officer, identifying himself as the person who had called 911 and who had shot the victim.

Investigators said the shooting was related to a disturbance that had happened at 122 Madison Avenue.

Officers said the man who shot the victim said that the victim had attacked him outside the building, behaving in an agitated manner and possibly under the influence.

DBPD said the victim was taken to Halifax Health Center and is being treated for his injuries

Police said this is an ongoing investigation, and no charges are pending.

