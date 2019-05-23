Police: Man who left Titusville crash armed with shotgun arrested in Cocoa

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A 30-year-old man who triggered a manhunt Monday afternoon after he left a crash scene armed with a shotgun was arrested Thursday morning, the Titusville Police Department said.
Police said Joshua Lee Baker crashed at about 3 p.m. Monday in downtown Titusville, and a person photographed him leaving the scene with a gun.
Investigators said Baker was arrested at about 10 a.m. Thursday in Cocoa after fleeing a traffic stop.
Baker was booked into Brevard County Jail on charges of possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of ecstasy, driving with a suspended license, leaving the scene of a crash and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He is being held without bail.
No other details were given.
Suspect in Manhunt Caught. https://t.co/hc3cKd085n pic.twitter.com/clystx9FtW— Titusville Police FL (@TitusvillePD) May 23, 2019
