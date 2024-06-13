Police: Man who robbed credit union arrested at Port Orange home

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Port Orange police say they’ve arrested a man accused of robbing a bank.

On Wednesday, police released surveillance photos of a masked man.

Investigators said he robbed the VyStar Credit Union on Dunlawton Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

Early Thursday, Port Orange Police Department announced the arrest of 51-year-old Tracy Hall.

POPD said officers found critical evidence during a search of his home.

Hall has been booked into the Volusia County Jail without bond.

Police said the investigation remains active and anyone with information about the case is asked to call Port Orange Police Department at 386-506-5897.

