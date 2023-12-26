Police: Melbourne woman killed after being hit by Brightline train on Christmas Eve

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Melbourne woman has died after she was hit by a train on Christmas Eve.

Melbourne police officers were called to 942 Aurora Rd. at 7:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of a pedestrian who was hit by a train.

The pedestrian was identified by police Tuesday as 36-year-old Katherine Stimus of Melbourne.

Police say a Brightline Train appears to have collided with Stimus, killing her.

The Melbourne Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is looking into the sequence of events leading up to the collision.

They’re asking anyone with information on what may have happened to call Detective Jennifer Frost at (321) 608-6459.

