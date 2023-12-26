Search continues for man accused of deadly shooting at Paddock Mall in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — The Paddock Mall in Ocala is expected to reopen Tuesday for the first time since a shooting that killed a man and hurt a woman on Saturday.

Ocala police released surveillance pictures of the man they are still looking for, 39-year-old Albert Shell Jr.

Records show that Shell is no stranger to law enforcement. He has a record that includes nearly 30 court cases.

That includes two open court cases from earlier this year.

Shell has been convicted of theft, assault and battery, fleeing from police and numerous cocaine-related charges.

“There’s a lot of people here shopping at the mall, which means there’s a lot of witnesses that could potentially help us bring this case to a successful resolution,” said Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken.

Ocala police have a warrant for his arrest and have a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Ocala police are also looking for a man who they say took Shell’s red hat from the crime scene.

Officers say the hat could contain valuable DNA evidence.

