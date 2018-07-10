Police officer accused in fiery toll booth crash wants evidence tossed out

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orlando police who was fired then rehired is still awaiting trial for a 2017 crash into a toll booth along SR-408. Now his attorney says some of the evidence should be thrown out.
Frederick Rolle’s attorney said when Rolle was detained by his fellow officers, it was done without founded suspicion despite the fact Rolle’s car was on fire and left at the toll booth along the 408 near South Conway Road. Orlando police say Rolle left the scene and was found at his home by other officers.
Rolle’s attorney claims officers never read Rolle his Miranda rights, and that Rolle was never under arrest so anything gathered at the time should not be used against him.
Rolle was not arrested until about a month after the crash.
Statements and other evidence like a blood test is crucial to this case.
