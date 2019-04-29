Police: Palm Bay man throws broken cinder block at passing vehicle as prank

PALM BAY, Fla. - A 20-year-old Palm Bay man threw a halved cinder block at a passing vehicle Friday evening as a prank, the Palm Bay Police Department said.
Police said Kadeem Tomlinson was riding in a car with three other people at about 10 p.m. when he tossed the block at the hood of a passing SUV at Jupiter Boulevard Southwest and Malabar Road.
The man who was driving the SUV said the object almost crashed through the windshield, an arrest report said.
The report said the man's young daughter was sitting in the front passenger's seat.
Police said the man followed the car as its driver drove through various neighborhoods to try to lose him. They said the driver swerved through traffic and almost collided with a motorcyclist.
Investigators said an officer stopped the car and two passengers said Tomlinson broke a cinder block in half and took it into the car to throw at a random vehicle as a prank.
Tomlinson, who denied throwing the block, was booked into the Brevard County Jail on charges of throwing a deadly missile and criminal mischief.
