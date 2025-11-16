Walgreens will stop providing paid holiday vacation for hourly employees

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walgreens will no longer offer paid vacation time for major holidays to hourly employees, following its acquisition by Sycamore Partners.

The change affects six major holidays, including Thanksgiving and Christmas, where hourly employees will now only receive pay if they work on those days.

This policy change is part of a wider cost-cutting plan by Sycamore Partners, who acquired Walgreens in August. Earlier, Walgreens announced layoffs of dozens of corporate staff, indicating a restructuring phase under its new ownership.

The elimination of paid holiday time for hourly workers is expected to impact their earnings, as they must now work on holidays to receive holiday pay.

