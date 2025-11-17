Search underway for an escaped inmate out of Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — An inmate has escaped from the Sumter County Detention Center, confirmed by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

39-year-old Joseph Brown was last seen leaving the facility on Sunday at approximately 5 p.m.

Brown is described as a white male, bald, with brown eyes, standing about 6’2” and weighing 200 pounds.

At the time of his escape, he was wearing green pants and a white shirt, although he may now be shirtless.

SCSO has advised the public not to approach Brown if spotted, despite him not being incarcerated on violent charges, but to call 9-1-1 immediately instead.

