Police: Person dies after being hit by vehicle on Colonial Drive in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said a pedestrian died early Thursday after being struck by a vehicle along West Colonial Drive.

Officers responded to the crash near the intersection of John Young around 6:30 a.m.

Investigators did not release many details about the crash but said the person hit was trying to cross State Road 50 at the time.

They were rushed to a hospital where they later died.

Drone 9 monitored traffic in the area as police shut down the westbound lanes of Colonial Drive for several hours.

The road reopened late Thursday morning.

The crash remains under investigation, according to Orlando Police Department.

