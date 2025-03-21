Police recover stolen diamonds that were swallowed by grand theft suspect in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department has recovered stolen diamonds from a grand theft suspect after he swallowed them before his arrest on Feb. 26.

On Feb. 26, Jaythan Gilder went to the Tiffany’s store at the Mall at Millenia where he pretended to be a representative for an Orlando Magic player, and he was ushered to a private viewing area.

That’s when OPD say he grabbed the jewels and took off in a car outside of the mall.

According to an OPD report, Gilder made it all the way to Washington County, where state troopers pulled him over for a traffic violation.

When he was pulled over, OPD found he had outstanding warrants out of Texas.

According to OPD, Gilder resisted arrest and swallowed the diamonds.

After being in custody, Gilder was transferred to Orlando on Feb. 27, where he was transported to a local hospital.

OPD recovered three of the four Tiffany & Co. earrings, along with two other unidentified diamond earrings, on March 10, 2025.

The final of the four Tiffany & Co. Earrings Gilder swallowed was recovered on March 12, 2025.

Upon recovery, detectives verified the serial numbers on the earrings, confirming they matched the items stolen from Tiffany & Co. on Feb. 26.

Gilder is currently in the Orange County Jail, facing charges of robbery with a mask and grand theft in the first degree, as well as his outstanding warrants.

