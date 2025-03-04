Suspect steals $800K in jewelry from Tiffany & Co., swallows evidence during arrest

ORLANDO, Fla. — A brazen thief got away with nearly $ 800,000 worth of luxury jewelry from the Tiffany’s store at the Mall at Millenia.

Orlando Police say the suspect, Jaythan Gilder pretended to be a representative for an Orlando Magic player, and he was ushered to a private viewing area.

That’s when police say he grabbed the jewels and took off in a car outside of the mall.

Police say he made it all the way to Washington County, where state troopers pulled him over for a traffic violation. When he was caught, police say he swallowed the jewelry. You can see some of the jewels in body scans taken shortly after his arrest.

Gilder remains in the Orange County Jail. Police say they’ve since learned the suspect is accused of a similar robbery at a Tiffany’s store in Texas in 2022.

He will eventually be extradited to Colorado, where he is wanted on 48 outstanding warrants.

Channel 9 reached out to Tiffany’s and its director of communications in New York and they had no comment.

