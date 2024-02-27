Local

Large police presence seen in Orange County subdivision

By James Tutten, WFTV.com and Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

OCOEE, Fla. — Law enforcement officers from two agencies were responding to a scene Tuesday morning in Orange County’s Hiawassee neighborhood.

The active scene is in a subdivision near Crooked Lake Trail and North Hiawassee Road.

Officials have not said what sparked the law enforcement activity, but Channel 9′s crew saw a damaged Ocoee Police Department pickup truck being towed from the scene.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is also at the scene.

Channel 9 is working to trying to gather more details about the incident and will provide updates on Eyewitness News at Noon.

