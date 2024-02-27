State leaders deploy 5 members of Florida State Guard to Texas southern border

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — State leaders said a small number of the Florida State Guard will be assisting Texas with border operations.

The director of the state guard said five members, along with 76 Florida Highway Patrol troopers and 50 Florida National Guardsmen, are heading to the border.

The state guard will be providing support with checkpoint operations, logistics, and public safety.

However, the director has clarified that no formal requests have been made by Texas officials for border assistance.

