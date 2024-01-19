Police search for armed intruder near UCF parking garage

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — UCF police searching for armed intruder near Parking Garage A.

Police are responding to the scene.

Avoid the area or shelter in place if nearby, police said.

UCFPD received report of person who threatened Lynx driver with gun, police said.

#UCFAlert: Armed intruder reported near Parking Garage A. Police responding. Avoid the area or shelter in place if nearby. — UCF Police Department (@UCFPolice) January 19, 2024

