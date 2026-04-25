Channel 9 crews monitor breaking news in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 crews are monitoring breaking news in Orange County concerning a significant police presence at an Orlando apartment complex, as eyewitnesses describe a scene.

Our team is currently en route to the scene to gather more information about the significant police activity.

We have contacted the Orlando Police Department and will provide additional updates as they become available.

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