Police search for missing Marion County woman

BELLEVIEW, Fla. — Belleview Police Department is searching for a 35-year-old woman who was last seen on July 11.

Christy Brazwell was last seen around 8 p.m. riding a bike through the parking lot of Motel 728.

The motel is located at 5035 Southeast Abshier Boulevard.

Police said Brazwell’s family is concerned for her well-being.

If you know anything about where Brazwell is, call the police department at 911.

See where she was last seen in the map below:

