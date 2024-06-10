Police search for missing Orlando woman

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is searching for a 39-year-old woman who was last seen driving away on Friday.
Ruth Clerveau was last seen around 2:15 p.m. at a home on Straits Way.
She drove away in her silver 2019 Nissan sedan with a Florida license plate #74CJCD.
Police said she did not answer calls from her family members.
If you know anything about where Clerveau is, call the police department at 911.
