Police search for missing Orlando woman

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is searching for a 39-year-old woman who was last seen driving away on Friday.

Ruth Clerveau was last seen around 2:15 p.m. at a home on Straits Way.

She drove away in her silver 2019 Nissan sedan with a Florida license plate #74CJCD.

Police said she did not answer calls from her family members.

If you know anything about where Clerveau is, call the police department at 911.

Read: Florida launches Cold Case Cards to generate new leads on unsolved cases

See where she was last seen in the map below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group