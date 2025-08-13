Police suspect dangerous driving and alcohol led to deadly crash in Ormond Beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Police in Ormond Beach are investigating a deadly crash that happened last Friday.

Investigators believe dangerous driving and alcohol were the cause of a crash that killed 68-year-old Paul Monroe Booker.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of East Granada Boulevard and Vining Court.

Officers said Francisco Guzman-Rivera was driving a black 2012 Ford Mustang when he crashed into a white 2021 Toyota RAV4 driven by Booker.

Booker was turning left from Vining Court onto Granada Boulevard when Guzman-Rivera, driving eastbound, crashed into his vehicle.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital as trauma alerts, but Booker did not survive his injuries

“On behalf of the department, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Mr. Booker’s friends and family,” said Ormond Beach Police Chief Jesse Godfrey.

Preliminary investigations suggest that speed and alcohol may have contributed to the crash, although the Ormond Beach Police Department’s investigation is ongoing.

Godfrey emphasized the importance of using rideshare services and designated drivers to prevent such tragedies, stating, “With rideshare services and designated drivers so readily available, there is never a reason to get behind the wheel after drinking.”

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Rick Taylor at (386) 677-0731 or rick.taylor@ormondbeach.org.

