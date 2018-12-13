Police: Two suspects dead after carjacking, police chase ends in crash

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Two suspects in a Daytona Beach carjacking are dead after they crashed in Port Orange following a police chase, according to the Port Orange Police Department.
Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the chase, which ultimately ended in a single-vehicle crash on City Center Drive just east of Clyde Morris Boulevard, police said.
Officers said the crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
They said the suspects were airlifted to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Police have not released the names of the suspects. They said an investigation is still ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News at 6 a.m. for live updates from the scene.
