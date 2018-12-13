  • Police: Two suspects dead after carjacking, police chase ends in crash

    By: Sarah Wilson , Johny Fernandez

    Updated:

    PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Two suspects in a Daytona Beach carjacking are dead after they crashed in Port Orange following a police chase, according to the Port Orange Police Department.

    Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the chase, which ultimately ended in a single-vehicle crash on City Center Drive just east of Clyde Morris Boulevard, police said.

    Officers said the crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

    They said the suspects were airlifted to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.

    Police have not released the names of the suspects. They said an investigation is still ongoing.

