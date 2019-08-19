Police: Woman struck, killed in Palm Bay hit-and-run

PALM BAY, Fla. - Officials are looking for answers after a 50-year-old woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while she was walking home, police said.
Police said Wendi Kunkel was fatally struck Sunday night on Palm Bay Road near Lipcomb Street.
Kunkel's co-workers at Michael's Barber and Styling became concerned when she didn't show up for work Monday morning.
"She's been here for about five years, and she's usually very dependable," said James Liatos. "She had a lot of people who care about her and loved her, and she was like family to us."
Investigators have few leads in Kunkel's death and have yet to find any useful surveillance video.
Pieces of the car's front grill were recovered from the scene, but police aren't sure if that is enough to determine the make and model of the vehicle.
"I'm hoping anybody who tries to bring in a car to a local auto body repair shop -- maybe the shop will give us a call and let us know what's going on," said Officer Gregory Moore of the Palm Bay Police Department.
Michael's Barber and Styling said it will soon be collecting donations to help Kunkel's family pay for funeral expenses.
