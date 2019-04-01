  • Polk County deputies surprise boy battling leukemia after his bicycle was stolen

    By: Kelly Healey

    POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old Polk County boy received a special surprise Saturday from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.   

    Daylin Campbell’s bicycle was stolen off his porch at his Lake Wales home in December, but it wasn’t just any bike; it was a special gift he received for Christmas while battling leukemia.   

    The Sheriff’s Office received a donated bicycle and surprised Daylin at his home.

    “Thank you so much,” Daylin said.

    Even better news: Daylin is in remission.

    “We hope this bike will help him enjoy being a kid again,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

    Watch the Polk County Sheriff's Office video below:

