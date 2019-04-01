Polk County deputies surprise boy battling leukemia after his bicycle was stolen

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old Polk County boy received a special surprise Saturday from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Daylin Campbell’s bicycle was stolen off his porch at his Lake Wales home in December, but it wasn’t just any bike; it was a special gift he received for Christmas while battling leukemia.
The Sheriff’s Office received a donated bicycle and surprised Daylin at his home.
“Thank you so much,” Daylin said.
Even better news: Daylin is in remission.
“We hope this bike will help him enjoy being a kid again,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
