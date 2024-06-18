Polls open Tuesday for runoff election to fill seat of suspended Orlando city commissioner

ORLANDO, Fla. — Residents of District 5 will vote Tuesday in the runoff for a special election to fill a city commission seat.

Shaniqua Rose and Travaris McCurdy are running to replace suspended commissioner Regina Hill.

However, the race took a turn Monday when McCurdy filed a police report against Rose.

According to the report, McCurdy claims Rose extorted him.

McCurdy filed that police report with the Orlando Police Department on Monday.

The allegations from both sides became the focus of a community meeting that was held on Monday.

The contentious meeting was meant to discuss the district’s future but quickly unraveled when Rose made a surprise appearance.

McCurdy said it all centers on a text message that, in part, reads, “I am requesting a response to this packet within 24 hours before it goes to the media and voters.”

McCurdy says Rose sent the message to extort him.

Attached to the text are police reports dating as far back as 2004 that contain a number of allegations against McCurdy, though none of them resulted in charges.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Tuesday’s special election vote.

