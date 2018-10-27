0 Popular Brevard County beaches cleared of dead fish, but stench remains

MELBOURNE, Fla. - While most Brevard County beaches are once again clear of dead fish, the stench still remains.

And while some beachgoers are happy about the progress made this week, the concerns over red tide are still there.

At the beaches where volunteers have been working to clean up dead fish all Saturday, plenty of people were out enjoying the ocean anyway.

But one couple who was getting married today headed over to the Indian River Lagoon because they felt it wasn’t worth the risk.

“Probably like mid-last week, she was saying, ‘I think we’re going to need to change the location last minute,’” said Amber Sisk, the maid of honor.

Even from states away, Sisk wasn’t surprised when her best friend mover her oceanside wedding ceremony lagoon-side.

“I wasn’t sure how bad it was until I got there,” she said.

Over the last couple week, volunteers have worked to clean up areas popular for weddings.

But the impacts of red tide extend beyond the thousands of dead fish. The lingering smell and eye and throat irritation from the algae bloom remain.

“I was sad because I really wanted to go to the beach when we came, but oh well. Next time,” said Sisk.



