Popular diabetes dance show to commemorate awareness organization’s 25th anniversary

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Touched by Type One is celebrating its 25th anniversary with the Dancing for Diabetes event this Saturday in Central Florida.

The organization has been supporting families affected by diabetes for 25 years and aims to raise awareness and funds to find a cure.

“To think back on the last 25 years of what we’ve done together as a community, for those that are impacted by type one diabetes, is really incredible,” said Elizabeth Forrest, founder of Dancing for Diabetes.

Forrest wanted to combine her love of dance with her experience living with diabetes. Since its beginnings, Dancing for Diabetes has grown from a small initiative into a community sensation.

This year, the event will feature hundreds of dancers from across Central Florida, including 65 kids and teens with type one diabetes who are part of Touched by Type One’s free community dance program.

The program is expanding to offer additional Saturday dance classes.

Touched by Type One also distributes free D-Boxes nationwide for families newly diagnosed, hosts an annual conference, and is producing a full-length documentary called “Beyond the Diagnosis.”

The big event will kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday. You can watch the live stream or donate online.

